Obituaries

david lee taylor obituary

David Lee Taylor of Early, was born November 27, 1930, in San Angelo to Ernest James Taylor and Lillian Frances Moore Taylor.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Taylor of Georgetown and sons; Russell Taylor and wife Kitty; Ronald Taylor and wife Julia, both of Brownwood; 7 grandchildren: Ryan Campbell, Sonya Campbell, Byron Whisnant, Amy Tatum, Sarah Findley, Jenae Jordan, and Rachel Walker; 13 great-grandchildren: Raina Campbell, Conan Campbell, Rhese Campbell, Lindsey Tatum, Beck Jordan, Lillian (Lily) Campbell-Rice, Beck Jordan, Septon Whisnant, Taylor Whisnant, Sigrid Whisnant, Conrad Whisnant, Mason Findley and Tucker Findley.

David was preceded in death by his son Timothy Taylor, his parents and his brother Bob Taylor.

He contributed to his community as a Mayor of Early and served on the bank board of The Early Bank.

A graveside service will be held at Blake Cemetery in the Williams Community in Brown County. Service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net