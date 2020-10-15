Obituaries

william james prosise obituary

William James Prosise, 79, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. There will be a private service at a later date.

James was born April 16, 1941 to Ralph and Emma Prosise in San Angelo. He graduated from Brownwood High School, class of ’59 and enlisted in the Navy upon graduation from high school. In the Navy, he was a navigator on planes going off and on large carriers. After his stint in the Navy he enrolled at UT Austin and worked part time for the State of Texas. He then started at IBM when it opened up in Austin, retiring from IBM at age 55. He always had animals he raised on the side, starting with horses then adding Boer goats, sheep and cattle when he retired from IBM and moved to Mills County. After 10 years on the ranch he retired again and moved to Brownwood. Every year after that he worked for Vita 12 years doing income tax preparation. He loved talking to everyone who came in the office. He was a great horseman and loved working with the livestock. He will be sorely missed by his family & friends.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Locke Prosise of Brownwood; son, Brent and wife Charla Prosise of Trophy Club, Texas; daughter, Paige Prosise Zrubek and husband Craig of Austin; step-daughters, Kim Weathermon Marley and husband Jim of Denver, CO, Timi Weathermon Abney of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Kristi Weathermon Terbush and husband Jason of Abilene; 11 grandchildren.

He always had many friends. It took two hours to complete a trip to the store as he talked to everyone he met.

James was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Prosise; mother, Emma B Prosise; and father, Ralph Prosise.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Johns Church, 700 Main St, Brownwood, TX 76801.

Online condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net