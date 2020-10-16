Obituaries

Mavis Virginia Hudson

Mavis Virginia Hudson, 94, of Goldthwaite died Oct. 15, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Rocky Mounty Cemetery in Etoille, Texas under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 21, 1926 in Brewers Chapel, Texas to Daniel Webster and Virginia Landrum Wilson. She married Wilburn Hudson on July 13, 1943 in Nacogdoches County, Texas. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Kay Bouse of Goldthwaite and Donald Hudson of McFaddin; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or the charity of choice.