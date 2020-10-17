Obituaries

Donna Nehf

Your Hug Meant the World

Nobody else held me so tight

Or made me feel so right

No one's eyes shined so bright with love

As my mom, who is now high above.

— Tamsen Butler

We are devastated to share the passing of Donna Nehf of Brownwood Muffler & Automotive, commonly known as Boss Lady. She was born March 1, 958 in Henderson, Nevada and passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 with her loved ones by her side.

A celebration of life will take place on October 24, 2020, 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 2500 11th Street, Brownwood, TX 76801.

Donna liked to say she was born in Nevada, but got to Texas as fast as she could. Geno and Donna bought Brownwood Muffler and Automotive in 1995 and fell in love with Texas. She loved our community and all of her family, friends, and customers deeply. She was an outstanding member of the Brownwood community, and enjoyed spending time with her family, playing poker, practical jokes, sewing, and reading mystery novels.

She is survived by her father Roy Comstock, husband Geno Nehf, two sons: Levi Johnson and Colby (Deborah) Johnson, two daughters: Gina (Charles) Cifaldi and Nicole (Christopher) Mitchell, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ginger Comstock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would donate to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation.

Condolences, memories, and tributes can be posted online at: https://donnanehf.remembered.com/