Obituaries

Dorothy Helen (Long) Whiteside

Dorothy Helen (Long) Whiteside, 86, of Sipe Springs, Texas died at her home Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was born January 7, 1934 in Rising Star, Texas to Raleigh and Lorene (Shook) Long. She married Joe Robert Whiteside on September 24, 1953 in Lovington, NM. She and her husband worked in the farming/ranching business and the oil/gas business. She was a member of the Rising Star Church of Christ.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Joe Whiteside of Sipe Springs, Texas; daughter, Pam Collins of Cypress, Texas; four grandsons; two great-grandsons; her sister, Charlene Rider of Cisco, Texas; brothers, Raleigh Long of Springtown, Texas, and Rex Long and Tony Long, both of Rising Star, Texas

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Comanche Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Sipe Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Sipe Springs Cemetery Association (P.O. Box 634 Rising Star, TX 76471) or the Rising Star Church of Christ (P.O. Box 207 Rising Star, TX 76471).