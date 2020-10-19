Obituaries

Bill Mac Cooksey

Graveside services for Bill Mac Cooksey, 78, are set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Oakview Cemetery in Mullin, with Bill Ellis officiating. Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Cooksey died Oct. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Goldthwaite after a somewhat-lengthy illness.

Bill Mac was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Dallas County, the son of June (Roberts) and Jack Rutherford Cooksey. His twin brother, Bobby Ray Cooksey, died shortly after their birth. Bill Mac attended Mullin High School, where he was an outstanding athlete and voted “Most Handsome.” He graduated in 1961 and attended Tarleton State College. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. On Sept. 19, 1964, he was married to Wanda Warlick in Goldthwaite. She survives.

For 40-plus years, Bill Mac worked for H.B. Zachry Construction Co., starting at the lowest position on the ladder and working his way up to project manager. He traveled all over the world to job sites and had the reputation for being the man who got the call to fix the situation when the project started going over budget or off schedule. He delivered, with a dual application of his no-nonsense get-it-done work ethic and fine-tuned sense of humor. He never missed the chance to tell a good joke, or laugh his trademark laugh when a joke was told he hadn’t heard.

Wherever they traveled for Zachry, Bill and Wanda always kept their home base at Mullin, on the land his grandparents, Grace (Rutherford) and Tom Cooksey, Sr., had owned, and where, while in high school, Bill Mac had his first hard-work low-paying job, digging postholes for his granddad. Bill had an ag-man’s true affection for Santa Gertrudis “red cows,” and for years was proud to have small herd at the Cooksey place, the land he loved, and the place he called home. After retiring back to Mullin, Bill stayed plenty busy. He was a welder, a knife-maker, a gun-builder, a mechanic extraordinaire, and restored old cars and classic vehicles. In the Cooksey tradition, red was his color of choice, extra-fast his chosen speed. One of Bill’s last works was a specially restored red pickup for grandson Grayson, built to travel fast. Bill could fix anything, and thrilled at the challenge of someone thinking he couldn’t.

Besides his wife, Wanda, Bill is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jo Annette Ellis Cooksey; one grandson, Grayson Ray Cooksey; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends, who testify Bill Cooksey was a fine, honest, decent man.

He was preceded in death by both of his sons, Bart Ray Cooksey and Corey Lee Cooksey, whom he will be buried near.