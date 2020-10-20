Obituaries

Lewis D. Whorton Jr

Lewis D. Whorton Jr., loving father, grandfather, and brother passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Temple at the age of 63.

Funeral Services for Lewis will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at North Lake Community Church with Pastor Ron Keener officiating; burial with Military Honors will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Lewis was born on November 28, 1956, to Lewis Sr. and Katy (Day) Whorton in Brownwood and was a lifetime resident. He served in the United States Navy for 6 years. He worked for Trans Texas Tire for 25 years.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson and rode with the Iron Horse M.C. Lewis supported his daughter and especially his grandchildren in everything they did.

Lewis is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Whorton of May; grandchildren, Angel Carbajal, Jayden “Fat Daddy” Carbajal, and Anneliese “Pitty” Carbajal; brother, Danny Wayne Whorton of Brownwood; and 3 sisters, Betty Hall and husband Mark of Cherokee, JoElla White and husband Jackie of Brownwood, and Rosanna Sheller of Brownwood. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Sr. and Katy Whorton.

