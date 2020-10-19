Obituaries

Misty Marie Pena

Misty Marie Pena, age 41, of Brownwood passed from this life and entered the gates of Heaven Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Graveside Services for Misty will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Chaplain Dan Chapman officiating; Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Misty was born on September 25, 1979, to Filiberto Pena and Gloria (Aguirre) Robertson in Brownwood. She worked at Wal-Mart for several years in the Layaway Department. She loved her cats and playing basketball. Misty was an extremely outgoing person and a joy to be around.

Misty is survived by her significant other of 23 years, Sky Self of Brownwood; mother, Gloria Robertson and husband Ben of Brownwood; and her father, Filiberto Pena of Houston. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Brownwood Municipal Police Association (ATTN: Ray Slayton, 1050 W. Commerce Brownwood, Texas 76801) in her memory.