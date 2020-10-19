Obituaries

Paul Bedell

Paul Bedell, age 64, of Coleman, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home.

The family will host a visitation from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery Pavilion, 7454 West Lake Road, in Abilene.

He was born on September 26, 1956 in Coleman to Walter Everett Bedell and Lela Lometa Bairrington Bedell. He served in the Navy. He worked in construction.

He is survived by his children, Heaven Bedell of Brownwood, Jessie Bedell of El Paso and Evan Bedell of Camp Humphreys, South Korea; his siblings, Doris McIver of Abilene, John Wayne Anderson of Big Spring, Tommy Bedell of Navasota and Everett Bedell of Georgetown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bedell family.