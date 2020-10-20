Obituaries

David M. Barrera

David M. Barrera, age 84, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on 16 October 2020 in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

David was born to Victor and Antonia (Morin) Barrera in May of 1936 in Brady, Texas. In February of 1958, he married Rosario Villegas in Brady, Texas. The two spent 62 loving years together and had four children.

Graduating from Brady High School in 1957, David had always been enthusiastic about reading and his education. He then went on to attend Howard Payne University, where he earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in 1995.

David worked for 3M Company for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He also devoted 36 years to the military, retiring as the First Sergeant of HHC, 3-112 Armor Regiment of the 2nd Brigade in the 49th Armor Division, Texas Army National Guard in 1991. He was a faithful member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Counsel, Eucharistic Minister, member of Knights of Columbus, and volunteered for many church activities. He also volunteered with Good Samaritan Ministries, Meals on Wheels, and was recognized by the City of Brownwood in 2004 for 21 years of service to several commissions and boards.

David was a very devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Rosario and their children; Irene (Barry) Steele, Ann (David) Ellis, David Barrera Jr., Vikki Barrera, as well as grandchildren; Logan (Ale) Steele and Vanessa (Wesley) Ikner, great-grandchildren; Collin Steele, Jude Ikner and Willem Ikner, in-laws; Abilda Barrera, Ninfa Tannen (Pete), Hermelinda Espino (Raul), Adelfa Muniz, Domingo Villegas, Martha Villegas, Rachel Henshaw (Craig), Mary Villegas, Ruben Villegas, Joe Villegas (Martha), Mary Ann Mendez, Arthur Villegas, and Gilbert Rivera and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; John Paul Barrera, Irene Barrera, and Sylvia Garcia, and in-laws; Rito Villegas, Catalina Villegas, Antonio Muniz, Enrique Ruiz, Anne Villegas, Rudy Garcia, Helen Rivera, Jan Villegas, and Dolores Villegas.

Funeral mass for David M. Barrera, of Brownwood, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Bhaskar Mendem officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at Davis Morris Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, at 3 p.m. followed by a rosary at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Mourners are required to wear appropriate face masks during all indoor services and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. Please be mindful of social distancing when possible.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the hospice caretakers from Kindred Hospice, especially Earline, Deonna, and Johann. We would also like to thank Kathy from Outreach Health.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations/memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Ministries ( goodsambwd.org ) and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3867 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.