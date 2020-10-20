Obituaries

Jason Carter Chapman

Jason Carter Chapman, 43, of Early passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

Jason Carter Chapman was born on April 1, 1976 in Abilene. He was soon adopted by Dan and Delores Chapman and raised in Early. Jason graduated from the Trinity Christian Academy in Early. He attended the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin which led him to always have a curiosity and passion for trying new things in the kitchen. Jason enjoyed cooking breakfast at any event, Bar-B-Queuing, and feeding everyone at family and friend gatherings. He liked to travel, going on a cruise or running up to the mountains to ski was a favorite. He loved music and was a wiz at computers. He could build them from scratch, play with the programming and was a very passionate gamer. Jason worked over 15 years for the Brownwood Police Department as a dispatcher. He was admired and respected among the law enforcement community. He was a member of the Trinity Chapel (aka Freedom Fellowship). Jason was full of love, whether he adopted you into his kinship, was a part of his law enforcement family, or were his actual family, he loved you unconditionally and was always there to help.

Jason is survived by his parents, Dan and Delores Chapman of Early; brothers, Jeff Miller of Mission, Walter Wilson of Virginia, Ian Kovach of Odessa; Uncle Ken and Aunt Mary Thomas of Early, Uncle Mike and Aunt Sherry Chapman of Brownwood; and numerous cousins & friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his Maternal and Paternal grandparents, Burt and Louise Chapman& and Sid and Ida Thomas; and a sister, Laurie Miller.