Obituaries

Lucille Helen Dill

Lucille Helen Dill, 85, of Bangs, Texas peacefully went to be with her Lord on Sunday October 18th, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6 – 8 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the Bangs Cemetery Pavilion, Bangs, Texas.

Lucille was born on May 2nd, 1935 to Frank and Antoine Zurovec in Smithville, Texas. She was welcomed home in Heaven by her parents, her son David, and ten siblings.

Lucille spent all of her life faithfully serving our Lord and Savior. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and shared her love of Jesus and God’s word with her family. She enjoyed cooking wonderful meals (particularly her well loved enchiladas), listening to gospel music, gardening and playing train dominoes with her children and grandchildren. Lucille had a true servant's heart and was always helping others. Her laugh would fill hearts as much as the room. In the words of her grandchildren... "She was the most loving Memaw. Like seriously, you have no idea. The best." Lucille retired from Kohler and then worked for many years afterwards as a caretaker for others.

Lucille is survived by her children; Diane Kinne of Bangs, Janet Wilson and husband Kenneth of Bangs, Jeff Dill and wife Stacy of Corpus Christi, Kenneth Dill of Bangs, Karen Dill of Bangs and daughter-in-law, Teressa Dill of Bangs; her 14 grandchildren, Daniel, Jack, Michael, Andria, Andrew, Jennifer, Candace, Matthew, Kristy, JD, Kaylee, DJ, Maycee and Sara; 26 great grandchildren; her brother Cyril; and many more nieces, nephews, and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's honor may be made to the Bangs Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 126, Bangs, TX 76823

Online Condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net