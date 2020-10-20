Obituaries

Terry Dan Mathis

Terry Dan Mathis died at his home on October 12, 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Debra Y. Mathis; his wife, Irene Gossett; his daughter, Sandra Mathis-Claude; and his son,Terry Mathis Jr.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mickey Mathis and his father, Allen Dwain Mathis.

He was born in Midland, Texas on February 20, 1952. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran.

He will be buried at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Blake Cemetery after a short service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blake Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1063, Rising Star, Texas 76471.