Harry Lee Smith, 82, of Early, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Harry was born October 8, 1938 in Post, Texas to Arvil and Eula Bee Smith. He graduated from Post high school and received a Bachelor degree from Texas Tech University. He married Nelda Joy Townsend on August 15, 1964 and they began a life together that blessed them with two children. Harry loved working with kids and taught 2nd grade and Jr. High Sunday school classes. He was frequently seen walking around the church singing children’s Bible songs. He loved Toys! He collected small wooden puzzle boxes and Pixar cars. He would arrive at the toy store early on the days of car deliveries and pilfer through the boxes as the stocker was stocking the shelves. He always preferred to sit at the kids table and visit with them instead of sitting with the adults. He played games with the kids to keep them busy like Hula-hooping, frisbee throwing and chase. Harry gave much of his spare time to the church. Long hours of mowing grass, fixing sprinkler heads and filling in where needed. He served as a Deacon in several churches and was the true embodiment of a servant. He gave back to the community by attending the sporting events of the kids in the neighborhood and taking pictures for all their families. Harry served as a Deacon at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Nelda Joy Smith of Early; sons, Ryan Lyle and wife Alicia Smith of Rockwall and Reed Evan and wife Midge Smith of Conroe; brother, Clinton and wife Peggy Smith of Georgetown; sisters, Kathleen Hooks of Galveston, Miriam O’Neal of Post, Sylvia and husband Donnie Dingus of Brownfield; grandkids, Ashley Smith of Alexandria, VA, Amanda Smith of Cheyenne, WY, Andy Smith of Ft. Collins, Co and Garrett Smith of Rockwall.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bunny Smith; Father & Mother-in-law, Jim and Julia Townsend.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to The Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate

