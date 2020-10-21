Kay Carlene Golson

Kay Carlene Golson, 87, of San Angelo died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan St. in Coleman. A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at the Burkett Cemetery Pavilion.

She was born August 27, 1933 in Abilene to Hardy Murray Rose and Georgia Maxine Kirby Rose. She worked at a bank, as a librarian and at the Rye Supply. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Rankin and San Angelo.

She is survived by her sons, Murray Wade Golson of Rankin and Randal King Golson and of San Angelo; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Larry Rose of Coleman.

Memorials may be made to the Mercy Ships organization, P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, Texas 79771 or at www.mercyships.org.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.