Lewis Lee Goins

Lewis Lee Goins 65, transitioned Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at his home. A Graveside service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery at 10am. Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Brownwood Funeral Home 6-8 pm.

Lewis was born October 14, 1955 in Brownwood to parents Roy and Callie Goins.

Lewis was a mechanic and in his spare time, enjoyed welding, hunting, fishing, and telling tales to friends and family with a bit of exaggeration of course.

Lewis is survived by his children, Lewis Lee Goins Jr., Maranda Goins Lovell, Kevin Gilbreth, John Torrez, Gary Torrez, and Kay Torrez, along with 2 children from a prior marriage. 2 sisters; Sherri Goins Rivard (Jon) of Brownwood, Jeannie Goins Rothermel (James) of Florida. 3 brothers; Lonnie Roy Goins also known as Sunny (Brownwood), Darrell Ray Goins (Jenny) of Zephyr, and Gary Don Goins (Early). Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Lewis was preceded in death by both parents, 2 brothers; John Columbus Goins and Orville Gene Goins.