Misty Marie Pena

Misty Marie Pena, age 41, of Brownwood passed from this life and entered the gates of Heaven Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Graveside Services for Misty will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Chaplain Dan Chapman officiating; Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Blaylock Funeral Home on Misty’s account to help offset funeral expenses or to the Brownwood Municipal Police Association (ATTN: Ray Slayton, 1050 W. Commerce Brownwood, Texas 76801) in her memory.