Robert 'Rob Dogg' Richardson

Robert “Rob Dogg” Richardson, age 43, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Celebration of Life for Robert will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.