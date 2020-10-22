Juanita Bass

Funeral services for Juanita Bass will be held at 1 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Juanita Mae Schaefer Nicks Bass was born April 20, 1927 to Albert Schaefer and Celia Ward Schaefer in Omaha, Nebraska. She was called home to be with her Lord on October 18, 2020.

Her parents moved to Abilene, Texas in her early school years and later to Brownwood, Texas where she graduated from Brownwood High School. She returned to Omaha, Nebraska where she met and married her husband Clyde Nicks on September, 1945. They moved to Brownwood, Texas in 1949 where they lived the rest of their lives. She wore many hats in her life. She was primarily a housewife. While her children were young, she worked some as a waitress and in Brownwood Manufacturing. Later in life she trained to become an Activities Director working in area nursing homes. After further studies, she completed her career as a Medications Aid working in a nursing home. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She loved her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed crocheting and made many blankets and afghans for family and friends. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and family on the phone. She took up ceramics and made pieces for family and friends. She enjoyed reading and could do anything she decided to do.

She was preceded in death by her father Albert Schaefer, her mother Ceila Schaefer, adoptive mother Elsie Johnson, her husband Clyde Nicks and John Bass, her son Curtis Nicks, his wife Betty, and his son Curtis Junior, her granddaughter Robin Sharp, grandson Shane Tomlinson, her great-grandson Brandon McDaniel, her brothers Albert Schaefer and Clifford Schaefer, and one sister Alberta King.

She is survived by one sister Peggy King of Fort Worth; three children, daughter Marsha Tomlinson of Ozona, Texas, daughter Janice and Barry Banner of Hawley, Texas; one son Kenneth Nicks of Brownwood, Texas; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Many of them would say she was a character, but a good woman.

“Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass… It's about learning to dance in the rain. ~ Vivian Greene