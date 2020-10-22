Margaret Ann Tate Waring

Margaret Waring died Oct. 20, 2020 in Comanche.

She was born in Dallas to George Preston and Nima McArthur Tate. She worked as a librarian.

She is survived by her two sons, Sam of Austin Texas and Chris of Hurst, Texas and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her former husband and her son.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Comanche Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Coggin officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.comanchefh.com.

Memorials may be made to the Comanche Public Library, 311 N. Austin Street, Comanche, Texas 76442.