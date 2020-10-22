Sheri Kerr obituary

Sheri Kerr, age 80, of Brownwood, formerly of Hereford, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Brownwood.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., in the Family Life Center of the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow at a later date in Rest Lawn Cemetery in Hereford. Services are under the direction of Heartland Funeral & Cremation Service.

LaQuita Sharon “Sheri” Davis, was born on July 10, 1940, in Shattuck, Oklahoma to Fanny and Wayne Davis. She was raised in Durham, Oklahoma and graduated from West Texas State University. She married Norman Kerr on May 31, 1968 in Hereford. Sheri taught for many years in the Hereford Independent School District before her retirement. She and Norman were members of the Central Church of Christ in Hereford and the Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. One of Sheri's greatest joys was cooking for her family and others.

Sheri was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Kristina Kerr Burch in 1995, and her husband on February 5, 2020.

Sheri is survived by her daughter, Laura Stewardson and husband Sam of Brownwood; three grandchildren, Kaitlin Burch, currently serving in the US Navy in Florida, Thomas Stewardson and Will Stewardson, both of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Blue Haven Youth Camp, P.O. Box 92156, Southlake, Texas 76092.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net