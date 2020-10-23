Alton Lee Kidd

Alton Lee Kidd Jr. 72, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Brownwood, Texas.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

He was born June 3, 1948 in Coleman, Texas to Alton Lee Kidd Sr. and Lillie Mae Holder. He served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and served in Vietnam. He worked for Firestone and opened B & L Tire in Early. He was a ember of Faith Baptist Church in Brownwood.

Survivors include his son, James Kidd; daughter, Amber Dudley; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org or (888)708-7757 or mail to P O Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

