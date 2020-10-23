Carolyn Barkley

Carolyn Barkley, 77, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a very lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Early, Texas on December 17, 1943 to parents Clarence and Letha Houchins. Carolyn graduated from Early High School in 1961 and Howard Payne College with a BA in English.

Carolyn married David Barkley on December 18, 1964 in Brownwood. They owned Phillips Drug in Santa Anna, Texas up until David’s death in 1990; she continued running it herself until 1997 when the store closed. She then started working at CMS Health Care in Brownwood.

She enjoyed traveling with family and friends and loved her grandchildren unconditionally. Carolyn was an avid Brownwood Lions and Texas Rangers fan. She enjoyed bowling on women’s leagues for many years.

She is survived by her brother Dannye and wife Glenda; sister Beverly DeHay and husband Dan, her two sons Michael Barkley and wife Tammy of Brownwood and Mark Barkley and wife Shannon of Missoula, Montana. Also, five grandchildren, Kaitlin Barkley, Ryan Barkley, Deanna Barkley, Brandon Wollgast, and Jacen Wollgast.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2010 at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

