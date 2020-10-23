Eddie John Dees, Sr

Eddie John Dees Sr., 88, of Coleman died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his residence. Due to CoVID19 there will be no memorial service at this time. He will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

He was born September 2, 1932, in Duncan, Oklahoma to Doyce B. and Lila Conn Dees. In 1952 he married Jatis Perryman in Shreveport, Louisiana. He worked as an educator and school counselor.

He is survived by his three children, Lynne Dees of Bedford, Layle Dees of Coleman and Eddie John Dees, Jr. of Coleman; one grandson; and one sister, Judith Ann Lieberman of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.