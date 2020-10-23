She married Hawley Fields on May 13, 1967 in San Angelo.

Lora Mae Fields, 97, of Coleman died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan St. in Coleman with the Rev. Dick Shultz officiating. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery.

She was born on June 21, 1923 in Coleman County to Lonnie Seamans and Mozelle Bowers Seamans. She married Hawley Fields on May 13, 1967 in San Angelo. She worked as a bank teller and loan officer, and later as a sales associate. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her sisters, Ozella Gouge of Garland, Bernadine Sprinkles of Allen and Betty Wyatt of Cross Plains.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman County Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary, 310 S. Pecos Street, Coleman, Texas 76834 or to the Coleman Senior Citizen Center, 916 S. Concho Street, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com. Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fields family.