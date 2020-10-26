Charles Stephens, Jr.

Charles Stephens Jr., 84, of Novice died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Stevens Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Owings officiating. Burial will be at Midway Cemetery near Goldsboro in Coleman County.

He was born March 19, 1936 in Novice to Charlie Stephens and Ella Gray Stephens. He married Donna Ashley on June 25, 1955 in Coleman. He served in the National Guard and worked as a gasoline plant operator for Union Texas Petroleum. He was a member of the Novice Baptist Church

He is survived by his wife, Donna Stephens of Novice; his son, Bob Stephens of Grape Creek; his daughter, Monica Edwards of Carbon; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

