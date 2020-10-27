HPU Concert Choir to present fall concert Thursday

Howard Payne University’s Concert Choir will present its fall concert on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. in L.J. Mims Auditorium. The program will include a variety of selections from composers such as Felix Mendelssohn, Thomas Tallis, Dan Forrest, Stephen Paulus and Paul Basler.

“This program will focus principally on the idea of Sabbath,” said Dr. Chris Rosborough ’08, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities. “The voice that calls ‘come to me all you who labor...’ still echoes and has become most prominent in our current state of uncertainty. I am thankful for our singers and my colleagues who have joined together to make this music come to life. Please join us as we musically ‘lift our eyes to hills, from whence cometh our help.’”

The performance is free and open to the public, but seating will be limited. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the event will be available at www.hputx.edu/choirconcert while the concert is in progress.

The choir will be joined by Dr. Greg Church, professor of music; Dr. Celeste Church, assistant vice president for academic affairs and professor of music; and Joseph Dunlap, instructor of music. Diane Deatherage will accompany the choir on piano.

Performers will practice safe social distancing and will plan to wear masks during the performance. Concert attendees must complete a COVID-19 screening form before being admitted to the concert. Forms and a drop-box for completed forms will be available outside of Mims Auditorium. Attendees will be asked to observe proper social distancing, wear face coverings, and avoid attendance if positive for, exposed to or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. For more information about HPU’s health and safety policies, please visit www.hputx.edu/covid-19-information.

Visit www.hputx.edu for more information about HPU.

Published on October 27, 2020