Jose Alonso Moreno

A visitation and celebration of the life of Jose Alonso Moreno, 58, of Brownwood, will be held on from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Mexico.

He died Monday, October 26, 2020, in Brownwood.

He is survived by his wife Yolanda of Brownwood, a daughter, Celina Moreno and a son, Olegario Moreno.

Published on October 27, 2020