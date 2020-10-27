Lydia Diane Hil

Lydia Diane Hill passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020 in Early, Texas. She was 63.

Lydia was born in Brownwood, TX on July 31, 1957 to Coy and Patsy Ferguson. She attended and graduated Brownwood High School where she met the love of her life, Tony Hill. They were married on March 22, 1978. Lydia was a beloved member of the Kroger family where she never met a stranger and brought joy and laughter to everyone she crossed paths with. Lydia was an avid book reader, who loved her Stephen King books and spending time at the Brownwood Public Library. One of the joys of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and grand dog, and she loved them dearly.

Lydia Hill is survived by her daughter Miranda Cockerell and husband Steven of Midland, TX, son Devin Hill and wife Misty of Early, TX. Grandchildren Cameron Hill, Carson Hill, and Noah Cockerell, a very special mother-in-law Ethel Hill, dad Buddy McCorkle, sister Patricia Lehman, all of Brownwood, TX.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Tony Hill, parents Coy Ferguson/Patsy McCorkle, and sister Michielyn Bly.

Mrs. Hill will be buried in a private ceremony on October 29, 2020. There will be no formal visitation; however, Lydia will be lying in state at Davis Morris funeral home on Wednesday October 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brownwood Public Library or American Heart Association.

Published on October 27, 2020