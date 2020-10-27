Robert Lewis

Robert H. Lewis, 101, of Richland Springs went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 22, 2020.

Robert Lewis was born the middle child of George and Susie Lewis of Richland Springs on October 9, 1919. He graduated from Richland Springs High School in 1939, and attended Howard Payne University. When the United States entered World War II, Robert was working at North American aircraft plant in Los Angeles, CA. He returned home to enter the Army in May 1944, completing his basic training at Camp Fannin in Tyler, Texas.

He sailed overseas October 6, 1944. He fought in central Europe and the Rhineland with the 100th Division, 398th Infantry Regiment. Robert spent 18 ½ months overseas and was honorably discharged in June 1946. While waiting to return to the States after the war ended, he attended Biarritz American University in Biarritz, France. Upon returning to the States, he and his late brother Byron were partners in a ranching operation for several years. Robert continued to be involved in farming and ranching throughout the remainder of his life. He always looked forward to his daily trips to the farm to check his cattle and sheep.

He married Loveta Faye Newby March 31, 1949. Together they raised two children, Darwin Lewis of San Saba, Texas and Melody Lewis of Owasso, Oklahoma. Robert retired from 3M Company in Brownwood, Texas in 1995, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richland Springs where he actively served 50+ years as deacon as well as several other leadership positions in the church.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Loveta Faye Lewis of the home; his son Darwin Lewis of San Saba, Texas; his daughter Melody Lewis of Owasso, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Mark Lewis and his wife, Lisa of Ocala, Florida and Robert Rowell of Owasso, Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, Chase Daniel Lewis, Peyton Faye Lewis, and Blake Darwin Lewis all of Ocala, Florida.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Susie Lewis of Richland Springs; his brother Byron Lewis of Richland Springs and his sister Geraldine Geeslin of Center City, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Richland Springs, Texas. Interment will follow at the Richland Springs Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home, San Saba, Texas.

Published on October 27, 2020