Rodney Cole

Rodney Cole, Sr., 67, of Talpa, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

He was born August 6, 1953 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Clemmie Weldon Cole and Geraldine Blakey Cole. He worked as a pawn broker. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Coleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

He is survived by two sons, Rodney Allen Cole II of Talpa and Jackie-D Allen Cole of Colorado; seven grandchildren; one brother, Clemmie Cole of Mineral Wells; and one sister, Martha King of Gainesville.

Memorials may be made to the Panther Creek Livestock Association, 129 Private Road 3421, Valera, Texas 76884.

A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on October 27, 2020