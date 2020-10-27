Sam Bush

Funeral services for Samuel Clifford Bush, age 90, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Holt Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.

Mr. Bush passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Brownwood.

Samuel Clifford Bush was born on October 2, 1930 in San Saba County to Creed and Willie Jayne (Knutson) Bush. Sam farmed, built fence and genuinely enjoyed working outdoors. He was also an ordained minister.

Sam married Annie Mae King on July 20, 1950 in San Saba. She preceded him in death in 2014, after 64 years of marriage. Together they travelled the world proclaiming Christ.

Sam is survived by his two daughters, Betty Jenkins of Brownwood and Kathy Harvey and husband Wyn of Longview; daughter-in-law, Mary Bush of Lolita; a brother Glen Bush; five grandchildren, Lauri Holt of Gladewater, Michael Harvey of Gilmer, Amy Baccus and husband Bryan of Brownwood, Keith Bush and wife Kim of Cypress, Jennifer Garza and husband Adan of San Angelo; great-grandchildren, Caleb Baccus of Brownwood, Deanna Ventura and husband Cesar of Brownwood, Sapphire Harvey of Longview, Tyler Chesser of Cypress, Kade and Kinley Bush also of Cypress; one great-great-grandchild, Ezekiel Ventura-Baccus of Brownwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, David Bush; four brothers and a sister.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on October 27, 2020