Ira Cullinsv

A graveside funeral service for Ira Cullins, 72, of Brownwood will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Rocky Creek Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

He died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

He was born March 18, 1948 in Coleman to Ira Omer, Sr. and Violet (Sluder) Cullins. .He married Judy Goedeke on Feb. 24, 1968.

He served in the Navy and worked at Superior Cable in Brownwood.

He is survived by a son, Dee Cullins of Brownwood; an adopted daughter, Colleen Garcia ll of Brownwood; five grandchildren; three brothers, Richie Cullins of Plains, Robert Cullins of Brownwood and Steven Cullins of Brownwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Published on October 29, 2020