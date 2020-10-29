Jose Alonso Moreno

Services for Jose Alonso Moreno, 58, of Brownwood were held Wednesday, Oct.28, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

He died at home on Oct. 26, 2020, in Brownwood, Texas.

He was born to Olegario Moreno and Fransica Ramirez on Jan. 28, 1962 in La Hacenda de Guadalupe Municipo de Guerrero México. He married Yolanda Aguiñaga on Aug. 23, 1981. He worked for Kohler Co.

He is survived by his mother, Fransica Ramirez de Moreno; his wife Yolanda Moreno; his Son Olegario Moreno; his daughter Celina Moreno; two grandchildren; and two sisters Veronica Moreno and Rosa Herrera.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuneralhome.net

