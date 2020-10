Bill Owen

Funeral services for Bill Owen, 80, of Brownwood will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held The family will held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home.

He died Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Kyle.

Published on October 30, 2020