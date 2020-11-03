Donna Hair

Donna Hair, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

The family will hold a Candlelight Vigil for Donna on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Coggin Ave Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Donna was born on January 5, 1955, to Eugene and Hazel (Taylor) Day in San Gabriel, CA. She graduated from McMurry University in 1978. Donna married Ollie Hair on April 16, 1981, in Coleman, they had 3 children: Trent, Michael, and Michelle.

Donna was a schoolteacher for a number of years in the different schools in Brown County and Coleman. She was a member of Victory Life Church.

Donna is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ollie Hair of Brownwood; 2 sons, Trent Hair and Michael Hair both of Brownwood; daughter, Michelle Hair of Houston; 2 grandchildren, Lucas Shannon and Devin Winters; 3 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Andre, and Serenity Winters; and 1 brother, Jerry Day and wife Ronda of CA. She is also survived by 1 niece, 1 nephew, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Hazel Day; sister, Regena Jones; and 1 brother, Dennis Day.

Memorials can be made to The Ark Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter (2900 Coggin Ave Suite A, Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

