Alisa Mae Davis

Alisa Mae Davis, 54 of Abilene, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. There will be a visitation on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. An Interment at Tye Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Alisa was born in Frederick, Maryland on February 6, 1966. The majority of her life was spent in Abilene where she was raised by her parents Charles Schaff and Violet (Berry) Schaff. She attended Abilene High School and spent most of her working years employed by Envoy Air in shipping and receiving. Alisa made many lifelong friendships there.

On December 13, 2014 she married the love of her life, Johnny Davis. Together they enjoyed camping and motorcycle trips as well as cookouts and entertaining family and friends in the back yard. Her happiest moments were spending time with her great nephew, Jovani and great niece Lilli. She was always the life of the party. The Philadelphia Eagles were her favorite NFL team and on game day she would be sporting Eagle attire from head to toe. (She wasn’t always a good sport when they would lose)

Alisa always had tickets purchased in advance for Outlaws and Legends so she could see her favorite Country Music performers. She was also proud supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Abilene. Her contagious smile, lively spirit and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Preceding Alisa in death are her dad, Charles Schaff, uncle, John Ferguson, niece, Tana Simpson, nephew, Clay Ferguson and her beloved dog Raven Rene.

Surviving Alisa is her husband of six years, Johnny Davis and his sons, Jamie Holloway, Jason Davis, daughter Cassidy Davis and brothers; Dink Davis, Donny Davis and Jimmy Davis. In addition, she is survived by her mother Violet Schaff of Abilene, brother Kenneth Berry of Abilene, sister, Melissa Simpson and husband Steve of Early, twin sister, Lisa Berry of Abilene, five nieces and nephews; Desire Bryan, Teresa Barnes, Tony Jimenez (T.C.) and wife Sharon, Jakob Berry, Austin Simpson and wife ShaunnaKay.

We’d like to offer a special thank you to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene for all the love and care they showed to our precious family member.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Alisa to Hendrick Hospice Care or the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.

Published on November 04, 2020