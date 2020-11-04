Felicitas Martinez

Felicitas Castillo De Martinez, 72, of Brady died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas.

Services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 with a wake service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was born March 14, 1948 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Antonio Castillo and Fortunata (Gonzales) Castillo. She was a homemaker and a member of La Puerta Abierta Church in Brady.

She is survived by her son, Ramon Martinez Jr. of Brady; daughters, Catalina Zapata of San Angelo, Anna Morales of San Angelo, Andrea Torrez of Brady and Ofelia Aguilar of Brady; brothers, Eufemio Castillo of Mexic and Jose Castillo of San Angelo; sister, Amogona Castilo of Mexico; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren;

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, two brothers, sister and great-grandson.

Published on November 04, 2020