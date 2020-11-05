Lorenzo Salazar

Lorenzo Salazar passed Nov, 03 at the age of 92.

He was happily married with Andrea Salazar for 74 years they lived in Brownwood, Texas.

His whole life he did labor work and sheered sheep. He really enjoy playing his accordion and listening to Gospel music, and being outside.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Savala de Salazar and sons Lorenzo Jr, Juan, Alex, Gerry ,Ruben and Michael. He is also survived by his daughters Adelia Salazar, Rosa de la Cerda, Mary Ramiraz, Donna Renteria.

He was proceeded in death by his sons Tony, Robert and Raymond. 66 Grandchildren, 190 Great grandchildren and 79 Great-great grandchildren

Family will receive guests on Friday, November 6, from 6-8 P.M. at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 A.M. at the Christ Chapel Church in Brownwood. Burial will follow at the Greenleaf Cemetery.

Published on November 05, 2020