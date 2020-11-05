Wyvonne 'Bon' Piper

Eula Wyvonne “Bon” Piper, 73, of Brownwood, passed away November 4, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 9, 2020.

Bon was born July 18, 1947 in Brownwood to Bud & Odessa Karnes. She attended Brownwood High School. Bon married the love of her life, Jerry Piper in October, 1965 and they began a life together that blessed them with 3 children and graced them with over 55 years together. Bon attended Early Church in Early, Texas. She loved doing crafts and making things for family and friends. She loved her family and friends. She considered her greatest achievement to be her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, she loved them with all of her heart. Bon’s hobbies were coffee times and bingo with her friends from market place. That was her second family! Bon was a friendly woman and she loved cruising around Walmart and seeing all the people. If she couldn’t visit you, she would creep on facebook to see what everyone else was up to. Bon was a sweet woman and everyone loved her as an Angel.

Bon is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Piper; daughter, Michelle (Moose) Piper and life partner Judy; sons, Kyle Piper and Vince and wife, Sherry Piper all of Brownwood; grandsons, Raven and wife Megan Piper of South Korea, Payton Piper of Brownwood; great grandson, Gunner & great granddaughter, Alaska; brother Charles Karnes and wife Carol of Brownwood; sister Adalene “Tooter” Karnes of Brownwood.

Bon was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon “Bud” and Odessa Karnes; brother James Karnes and wife Brenda.

Published on November 06, 2020