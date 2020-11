Barbie Bennett

Barbie Bennett, 86, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Ricky Cavitt officiating; Visitation will be held prior to services from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 06, 2020