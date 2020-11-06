Jackie Lawson

Jackie Lawson, age 53, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Jackie’s wishes were to be cremated and did not want public services. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Jackie was born on March 9, 1967, to Ben Lawson Sr. and Peggy Jo (Scott) Pierce in Santa Anna. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1985. Jackie worked for Center for Life Resources, MHMR for a number of years before he started his own business. He started Jackie’s Pest Control from the ground up, it was his pride and joy, which he owned and operated for 20 plus years.

Jackie was definitely a character and the “life of the party.” He couldn’t go anywhere without stopping and talking to someone he knew.

Jackie is survived by his daughter, Haley Lawson and Alex Voortmans of Baytown; son, Josh Lawson who is currently stationed in GA serving in the Army; granddaughter, Wrenley Voortmans of Baytown; mother, Peggy Jo Pierce of Brownwood; step-mother, Gracie Lawson of Brownwood; sisters, Carol York and husband Donnie, Anita Canon and husband Wade, Becky Timmons and husband Bobby, Iris Turner, Barbara Casidy, and Teresa Tiner; and brothers, Ben “Bo” Lawson Jr, Willie Lawson, Billy Lawson, Frank Roberts, Rick Roberts. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Lawson Sr.; brother, John Roberts Jr, and two sisters, Belinda Roberts and Betty Forrester.

Memorials can be made to Center for Life Resources (408 Mulberry St. Brownwood, Texas 76801) in Jackie's memory. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

