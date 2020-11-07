Pedro Ibarra

Pedro Ibarra, 69, of Brownwood, passed away on November 5, 2020. A visitation is planned from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM for Monday, November 9, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Pedro was born September 23, 1951 in Allende, Mexico to Jose and Antonia Ibarra, the sixth of twenty children. He met his beloved wife, Victoria and began a family that blessed them with 4 children and many grandchildren. Pedro enjoyed work and was always doing something. He would break things so that he could rebuild them. He worked with cattle most of his life, but his work around the house with his family is what he was passionate about. He loved to cook out, garden along side his wife, play with the grandkids and being with family and friends. Pedro was a devoted Catholic and loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family to visit family that lives there. Pedro worked hard all his life until his heart caused him to slow down. He must be so happy and rejoicing now that he is with his parents, daughter, brothers and sisters. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest men ever.

Pedro is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria Ibarra of Brownwood; son, Frank Ibarra of Brownwood; daughters, Claudia Ibarra of Brownwood and Andrea Ibarra Ojeda of Eastland; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Antonia Ibarra; daughter, Martha Ibarra; 3 brothers, Jose, Andres and Elias Ibarra; 2 sisters, Tencha Ibarra and Martha Ibarra.

Published on November 07, 2020