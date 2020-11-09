Brenda Sue Coyle

Brenda Sue Coyle, 79, of Goldsboro died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene.

Visitation will be from 12:5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Nov.9 followed by a funeral service 1 p.m. at the Midway Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will follow in the Midway Cemetery. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Jan. 6, 1941 in Farmersville to Melvin and Maggie Irene Toumbs Chapman. She worked as he office manager at Dr. Duncan Ramsey’s office. She married Tommy Kirby in 1993.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Kirby of Goldsboro; her children, Russell Coyle of Monticello, Kentucky, Kristi Pittman of Brownwood, and Douglas Coyle of Goldsboro; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Phillip Chapman Lucas.

She was precedein death by her parents, Melvin and Maggie Chapman; her son, Greg Nicholson; her sisters, Barbara Linthicum; and her brother, Ronnie Chapman.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on November 09, 2020