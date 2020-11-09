Danny Lee Graham

Danny Lee Graham, 67, of Fort Worth, was called home on Thursday, November 5th. He passed away at home with his son Chad and daughter-in-law Angelica.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heartland Funeral & Cremations of Comanche where a Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13 from 4-7 PM, and a Graveside service will be performed at the Gardens of Memory in Comanche at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 14, 2020.

Danny was born on November 7, 1952, and was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Comanche High School in 1971, and went into the Army afterward. He became a father in December 1984. He was a bartender, butcher, Frito Lay truck driver, worked at Mooremans in Comanche, and 3M in Brownwood where he retired in 2012; but first and foremost, he was a dedicated and loving father.

Danny Graham loved life. He always wanted to do something fun and adventurous, have a big laugh, or make someone laugh. His pool playing skills were unmatched, he was a pretty decent fisherman, but most importantly he would give his friends and loved ones the shirt off of his back in a time of need. In his heyday, he enjoyed going dancing, cold beer, cussing at old cars he worked on, and spending his summers at the lake.

He was preceded in death by his mother Delna Gregory of Comanche, his father Jake Graham of Comanche, his brother Gary Graham of Comanche, and numerous friends and loved ones.

He is survived by his son Chad Graham and his wife Angelica of Fort Worth, and his brother Larry Graham and his wife Kay of Comanche.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Texas Fish and Wildlife Association. Flowers can be sent to Heartland Funeral Home in Comanche.

Published on November 09, 2020