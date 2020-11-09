Dr. T. Ward Locklear, M.D.

Dr. Travis Ward Locklear, 80, of Brownwood passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, in the home he shared with his wife and children.

Funeral Services for Dr. T. Ward Locklear will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, San Saba with Bro. Sam Crosby officiating; burial will follow at San Saba Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.

Ward was born August 1, 1940, to Andrew Francis “Jock” Locklear and Marjorie Nell (Owen) Locklear. He grew up in San Saba as the son of a football coach and principal. His father shaped his life giving him the strength and direction needed to pursue his dreams.

After graduating from San Saba High School in 1957, he attended The University of Texas at Austin and then UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas graduating in the top of his class at both. He completed his internship and residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He met and married the love of his life, Mopsy, while in Austin and the two began a family while he was finishing his education.

After a brief time in the United States Army, Ward came back close to home and began his medical practice in Brownwood, Texas. While his career as a surgeon was building, he bought a piece of land which lead to more and began what was to become the MW Herford Ranch. He practiced general surgery in Brownwood for over 45 years saving countless lives and caring for the health and well-being of all who passed through his office doors.

He built a life and a legacy and now returns to walk beside the woman who has been patiently waiting for him. He was always late anyway, but their reunion must have been perfect. Ward was a man who did things his way and now Mopsy is there to convince him otherwise.

Ward is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Steve Chambers, and their children: Connor Arrington, Brenna Chambers, Paige Salinas and Ashia Chambers; his son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Jami Locklear, and their children: Benjamin and Daxton; his youngest son, Chad Locklear; and his great-grandchildren, Eleanor Arrington, and Cain and Elliott Salinas. He is also survived by other relatives and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mopsy; son, Stephen Locklear; and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the San Saba County Volunteer Fire Dept. (San Saba County Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 788, San Saba, TX 76877) in his memory. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 09, 2020