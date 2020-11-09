Mozelle Wilson

Mozelle Wilson, 92, died November 7, 2020, in Gustine, Texas.

She was born in Stonewall County, Texas, on August 22, 1928, to Henry Calvin Crosson and Minnie Etta (Duggan). On May 23, 1947, she married Franklin Wilson in Snyder, Texas. She was a member of Board Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Gill of Buffalo Gap; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents and son.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Comanche Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the funeral home with Gerald Burns officiating.

Condolences may be offered at www.comanchefh.com

