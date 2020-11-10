Billie Irene Griffin

Billie Irene Griffin, age 77, of Coleman died Monday, November 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Brown Ranch Cemetery Pavilion with Kent McMillan officiating. Burial will be in the Brown Ranch Cemetery. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She was born August 7, 1943 in Coleman to Billy Clifford McMillan Sr. and Marthena Cleo McElrath McMillan. She married Leon Wayne Griffin in 1962 in Coleman. She worked in a school cafeteria and later worked as a mail carrier. She was a member of the Gouldbusk Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Marcy Griffin and Bryan Griffin, both of Fisk; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Fran Spradlin of Lake Brownwood; and her brothers, Kent McMillan of Branson, Missouri, Greg McMillan of Lake Brownwood and Brett McMillan of Alvarado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and a sister

Memorials may be made to the Brown Ranch Cemetery Association, 4619 CR 300, Gouldbusk, Texas 76845.

Published on November 10, 2020