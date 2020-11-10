Frank Ibarra

Funeral services for Frank Ibarra, age 42, of Brownwood, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery.

Frank passed from this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.

Francisco Javier “Frank” Ibarra was born on March 25, 1978 in Brownwood to Pedro and Victoria Ibarra. He attended Brownwood schools and worked for Potters Industries. He was a member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of Brownwood.

Frank married Yolanda Lopez on March 10, 2012.

Frank enjoyed collecting action figures, Batman memorabilia, watching wrestling, loved to dance, cooking outside with friends and family, camping with his kids, and being involved with his kid’s sports activities. Most of all, he was a loving husband to Yolanda, loving son to his parents and the best Dad he could be.

Frank is survived by his wife, Yolanda of Brownwood; eight children, Messiah, Frank Damian, Desaraie, Ebany, Alexis, Mikaela, Elena and Ariana Ibarra; mother, Victoria Ibarra of Brownwood, two sisters, Claudia Ibarra and Andrea Ojeda.

He was preceded in death by his father Pedro Ibarra and a sister, Martha Ibarra.

Published on November 10, 2020