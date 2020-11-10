Kenneth Ray Young

Kenneth Ray Young, 85, of Brady died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Brady with Rob Watson and Jeff Quattlebaurm officiating under the direction of Leatherwood Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.

He was born Nov. 20, 1934 in Brady to Ray and Ruby Proctor Young. He married Veta Joyce Elliott on Dec. 21, 1956 in Abilene. He married Claudette Tucker Ward on Dec. 8, 1984 in Brady. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Brady. He owned and operated Young Ready-Mix in Brady for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Claudette Young of Brady; sons, Randy Young of Abilene and Rod Young of Brady; daughters, Donna Watson of Fort Worth, Cindy Jaeger of Giddings and Leslie Jones of Fort Worth; sister, Anita McBride of Boerne; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and first wife.

Published on November 10, 2020